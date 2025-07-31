Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 12:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems standalone net profit declines 31.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems standalone net profit declines 31.33% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 12:31 PM IST

Sales rise 1.89% to Rs 52.39 crore

Net profit of Lakshmi Electrical Control Systems declined 31.33% to Rs 0.57 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.83 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 1.89% to Rs 52.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 51.42 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales52.3951.42 2 OPM %0.802.37 -PBDT1.492.19 -32 PBT0.561.29 -57 NP0.570.83 -31

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 12:17 PM IST

