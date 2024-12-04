Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / LTTS bags USD 50 million deal to provide product integration services in North America

LTTS bags USD 50 million deal to provide product integration services in North America

Image

Last Updated : Dec 04 2024 | 9:50 AM IST
L&T Technology Services announced its selection by a leading global network solutions firm to provide Product Integration Services in North America, ensuring seamless deployment and support for customers across the region.

The multi-year agreement, estimated at USD 50 million, will enable the company to provide comprehensive support for the client's advanced networking solutions, ensuring seamless integration and success for customers across the region. LTTS will leverage its capabilities in AI and automation frameworks for the project deployment and execution.

The partnership combines LTTS' deep expertise in engineering and R&D services with the client's cutting-edge wireless networking solutions. Additionally, the companies aim to offer secure LTE and 5G private networks across industries, unlocking new opportunities and enabling future-ready operations. The partnership will address current market demands while positioning itself for upcoming 5G advancements under 3GPP standards

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Food and grocery delivery firm Swiggy has marginally narrowed its consolidated net loss in the second quarter of financial year 2025 (Q2FY25) to Rs 625.5 crore from Rs 657 crore a year ago. But sequentially, the loss was up as the firm had reported a

Swiggy share price rises 7% on narrowing Q2 losses; revenue soars 30% YoY

Joe Biden, Biden

Biden govt not to finalise guidelines on new clean fuel tax credit

sensex nifty stock market share market

Stocks to Watch, Dec 4: Swiggy, Adani Group shares, Vedanta, GMR Airports

Stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex opens 50 pts higher at 80,850; Nifty flat at 24,450; ITC leads

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, congress leader

Rahul to visit violence-hit Sambhal today amid ban on entry of outsiders

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 04 2024 | 9:35 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEParliament Session LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayGold-Silver Price TodayStocks to buySuraksha Diagnostic IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon