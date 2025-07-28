Monday, July 28, 2025 | 09:35 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
LTTS wins $60 million contract from US based telecom provider

LTTS wins $60 million contract from US based telecom provider

Last Updated : Jul 28 2025 | 9:31 AM IST

L&T Technology Services announced a major milestone in its Tech segment with the signing of a ~$60 million multi-year agreement with a prominent U.S. based provider of wireless telecommunications services. This strategic engagement will see LTTS delivering advanced network software development and application engineering solutions.

Under the terms of the agreement, LTTS will provide crucial engineering services, including R&D lab integration, new product development, and functionality testing for the customer's network software automation platforms. Additionally, LTTS will establish a delivery center in the United States to further support and enhance project delivery. The engagement will leverage LTTS' capabilities in Smart World Connectivity and next generation networks to drive cutting-edge innovations for the client.

 

This deal underscores the strength of the decade-long partnership between LTTS and the client, built on consistent collaboration and innovation. LTTS' proactive investments in cutting-edge labs, custom solutions, and nearshore centers were instrumental in securing the engagement, reflecting the company's unwavering commitment to delivering value-driven engineering expertise.

LTTS is also looking ahead to expanding its service offerings for the client by integrating AI-powered test automation platforms to streamline new product development and enhance operational efficiency.

First Published: Jul 28 2025 | 9:20 AM IST

