Premier Energies consolidated net profit rises 55.32% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 9.86% to Rs 1820.74 croreNet profit of Premier Energies rose 55.32% to Rs 307.79 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 198.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 9.86% to Rs 1820.74 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1657.37 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1820.741657.37 10 OPM %30.1121.62 -PBDT560.49325.17 72 PBT402.95245.73 64 NP307.79198.16 55
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content