Lodha Developers consolidated net profit rises 41.95% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 22.67% to Rs 3491.70 croreNet profit of Lodha Developers rose 41.95% to Rs 674.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 475.30 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 22.67% to Rs 3491.70 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 2846.50 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales3491.702846.50 23 OPM %28.1926.57 -PBDT969.40711.00 36 PBT903.50650.60 39 NP674.70475.30 42
