Lupin acquires Sanofi brands - Aarane™ and Nalcrom™

Last Updated : Jun 05 2024 | 12:04 PM IST
Lupin today announced that its European hub entity, Lupin Atlantis Holdings SA, has completed the acquisition of two well-known brands, Aarane™ in Germany and Nalcrom™ in Canada and the Netherlands, along with the associated trademark rights, from Sanofi.
The transaction aligns with Lupin's strategy to grow its global presence in Specialty areas, where the company has a leading position, with high-quality products that are innovative or unique in the market.
This acquisition will enhance Lupin's Respiratory business in Germany, by aiding in the expansion of the newly established franchise, following the introduction of Luforbec™.
First Published: Jun 05 2024 | 11:45 AM IST

