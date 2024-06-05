GPT Infra edges higher after bagging EPC contract worth Rs 547 crore from RVNL

GPT Infraprojects added 3.18% to Rs 234.90 after the company announced that it has secured an order worth Rs 547 crore from Rail Vikas Nigam Limited (RVNL), which has to be executed on an engineering, procurement, and construction (EPC) mode.

The contract entails the construction of several key infrastructure components for the six-lane elevated Kona Expressway, extending from Ch. 0.145 KM to 7.337 KM of NH 117 in the state of West Bengal.

The scope of work includes the construction of the viaduct portion of the elevated corridor, road over bridges (ROBs) excluding steel spans, exit/entry ramps, small vehicle underpasses (SVUP), light vehicle underpasses (LVUP), vehicle underpasses (VUP), and pedestrian underpasses (PUP).

Additionally, the contract covers the construction, reconstruction, and widening of culverts, the NHAI office building, and other miscellaneous works, including electrification and lighting.

The contract, however, excludes design, supply, fabrication, and launching of steel bridge spans, RE walls, road work, diversion, intersections, and utility shifting.

GPT Infraprojects is the flagship company of GPT Group and is a premier infrastructure company based out of Kolkata. The company operates through two business divisions infrastructure and sleepers. The company is engaged in the execution of civil and infrastructure projects, especially large bridges and ROBs for Railways. In sleepers, the company manufactures and supplies concrete sleeper for Railways in India and Africa.

The companys consolidated net profit increased 55.67% to Rs 16.19 crore on 10.03% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 295 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

