Maan Aluminium standalone net profit declines 66.60% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 14.75% to Rs 176.78 crore

Net profit of Maan Aluminium declined 66.60% to Rs 3.39 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 10.15 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 14.75% to Rs 176.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 207.36 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.176.78207.362.816.475.7314.694.4613.573.3910.15