Thursday, May 29, 2025 | 09:15 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Nifty IT (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Manaksia consolidated net profit declines 18.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Manaksia consolidated net profit declines 18.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 29 2025 | 9:13 AM IST

Sales rise 134.28% to Rs 268.56 crore

Net profit of Manaksia declined 18.83% to Rs 11.51 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 14.18 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 134.28% to Rs 268.56 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 114.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit declined 25.90% to Rs 55.98 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 75.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 4.21% to Rs 731.05 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 701.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales268.56114.63 134 731.05701.54 4 OPM %5.4416.95 -7.4113.66 - PBDT21.4831.50 -32 96.82146.64 -34 PBT20.0829.97 -33 91.30137.24 -33 NP11.5114.18 -19 55.9875.55 -26

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Prajay Engineers Syndicate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.89 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Prajay Engineers Syndicate reports consolidated net loss of Rs 13.89 crore in the March 2025 quarter

ACS Technologies consolidated net profit declines 19.83% in the March 2025 quarter

ACS Technologies consolidated net profit declines 19.83% in the March 2025 quarter

Samtex Fashions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Samtex Fashions reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Prag Bosimi Synthetics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.69 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Prag Bosimi Synthetics reports consolidated net loss of Rs 3.69 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Ruchi Infrastructure reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.96 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Ruchi Infrastructure reports consolidated net profit of Rs 0.96 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 29 2025 | 7:33 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayWhatsApp iPad App LaunchScoda Tube IPOGold-Silver Price TodayBelrise Industries Share PriceLeela Hotel IPOSpaceX Starship Flight ExplosionIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon