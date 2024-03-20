Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Market geared for upbeat start

Image

Last Updated : Mar 20 2024 | 9:16 AM IST
GIFT Nifty:
Trading of Nifty 50 index futures on the GIFT Nifty indicates that the Nifty could rise 41 points at the opening bell.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Global markets:
Overseas, Asian stocks are trading higher on Wednesday after US equities rose overnight and bonds also rallied as traders brace for the latest monetary policy decision from the Federal Reserve. Japanese markets are closed for a holiday.
Wall Street's three major indexes closed higher on Tuesday after shares in hotshot chipmaker Nvidia shook off early losses and investors looked ahead to the Federal Reserve's policy meeting conclusion on Wednesday for clues on interest rate policy.
Domestic markets:
Back home, domestic shares plunged on Tuesday, erasing gains from the previous session. The barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex tumbled 736.37 points or 1.01% to 72,012.05. The Nifty 50 index declined 238.25 points or 1.08% to 21,817.45.
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) bought shares worth Rs 1,421.48 crore, while domestic institutional investors (DIIs), were net buyers to the tune of Rs 7,449.48 crore in the Indian equity market on 19 March, provisional data showed.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Nifty hovers below 22,150; media shares in demand

Market may inch higher at opening bell

Indices edge lower; breadth negative

Market indices likely to see uptick at opening bell

Benchmarks trade flat; Nifty above 22,200 level

Matrimony.com re-appoints Murugavel Janakiraman as MD

Gross Direct Tax Collections For FY 2023-24 Grows By 18.74%

US Dow rises more than 300 points

GPT Healthcare standalone net profit rises 37.37% in the December 2023 quarter

EaseMyTrip.com partners with Zoomcar

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 20 2024 | 8:38 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEIPL 2024 Opening CeremonyHoli 2024World Most Polluted CapitalIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon