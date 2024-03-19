Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

EaseMyTrip.com partners with Zoomcar

Image

Last Updated : Mar 19 2024 | 6:04 PM IST
For offering Indian travellers pre-booked and on-demand self drive cars
EaseMyTrip.com and Zoomcar, the NASDAQ-listed leading marketplace for car sharing, announced a strategic partnership to offer customers unparalleled convenience in their travel arrangements.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
With this partnership, Zoomcar's wide range of self-drive cars have been seamlessly integrated into the EaseMyTrip platform, allowing users to book their preferred Zoomcar directly from the EaseMyTrip app offering travelers convenience and flexibility in planning their journeys.
EaseMyTrip users will now have access to Zoomcar's extensive fleet of 25,000+ cars, spanning a diverse range of models from hatchbacks to sedans to SUVs like Kia Carens, Hyundai Creta, Tata Nexon, MG Astor & more. This integration enables travelers to effortlessly pre-book and on-demand self-drive Zoomcars alongside their flights, hotels, and other travel arrangements, all through a single user-friendly platform
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

EaseMyTrip.com inaugurates franchise retail store in Gurugram

EaseMyTrip.com introduces 20-day credit period for listed corporates clients

EaseMyTrip.com to invest Rs 100 cr for a new 5-star hotel in Ayodhya

EaseMyTrip board grants in-principle approval to open 5-star hotel in Ayodhya

EaseMyTrip.com launches retail store in Indore

INR Slips Back Below 83/$ Mark As SENSEX, NIFTY Tumbles Ahead Of FOMC

Singapore Market ends flat ahead of Fed Meeting Outcome

Hong Kong Market falls 1.24%

China Market falls 0.72%

Sensex tanks 736 pts, Nifty ends below 22K as Fed policy looms; TCS sinks 4%

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 19 2024 | 5:44 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayLok Sabha Election 2024 LIVEIPL 2024 Opening CeremonyHoli 2024World Most Polluted CapitalIPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon