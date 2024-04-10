Markets turn rangebound; FMCG shares advance

At 14:30IST, the barometer index, the S&P BSE Sensex, was up 321.91 points or 0.43% to 75,003.77. The Nifty 50 index added 90.40 points or 0.41% to 22,736.45.

In the broader market, the S&P BSE Mid-Cap index added 0.91% and the S&P BSE Small-Cap index rose 0.51%.

The market breadth was positive. On the BSE, 1,922 shares rose and 1,868 shares fell. A total of 106 shares were unchanged.

Due to the observance of Ramadan Eid on 11 April 2024, the domestic market will be closed. Consequently, the Nifty weekly options expiry has been shifted to today.

Buzzing Index:

The Nifty FMCG index rose 0.91% to 54,117.35. The index fell 0.62% in the past trading sessions.

United Spirits (up 5.83%), Radico Khaitan (up 3.47%), ITC (up 1.82%), Colgate-Palmolive (India) (up 1.69%), Tata Consumer Products (up 1.5%), Marico (up 1.11%), Nestle India (up 1.09%), United Breweries (up 1.03%) and Dabur India (up 0.65%) advanced.

On the other hand, Godrej Consumer Products (down 1.34%), Procter & Gamble Hygiene and Health Care (down 1.14%) and Varun Beverages (down 0.33%) edged lower.

Numbers to Track:

The yield on India's 10-year benchmark federal paper shed 0.45% to 7.122 as compared with previous close 7.154.

In the foreign exchange market, the rupee is edged higher against the dollar. The partially convertible rupee was hovering at 83.1950, compared with its close of 83.3150 during the previous trading session.

MCX Gold futures for 5 April 2024 settlement rose 0.26% to Rs 71,524.

The US Dollar index (DXY), which tracks the greenback's value against a basket of currencies, fell 0.3% to 104.12.

The United States 10-year bond yield shed 0.11% to 4.359.

In the commodities market, Brent crude for May 2024 settlement added 35 cents or 0.39% to $ 89.77 a barrel.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

The key equity indices traded in narrow range with modest gains in mid-afternoon trade. The Nifty marched above 22,700 level. FMCG shares advanced after declining in the past trading session. Trading was volatile due to the expiry of weekly index options on the NSE.