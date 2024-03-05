FMCG stocks slide

FMCG stocks were trading with losses, with the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index decreasing 139.03 points or 0.71% at 19382.96 at 13:40 IST.

Among the components of the S&P BSE FMCG Sector index, Andrew Yule & Company Ltd (down 5%), Prataap Snacks Ltd (down 4%),Dodla Dairy Ltd (down 3.69%),Radico Khaitan Ltd (down 3.22%),Varun Beverages Ltd (down 2.52%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were ADF Foods Ltd (down 2.43%), Mrs Bectors Food Specialities Ltd (down 2.42%), Tilaknagar Industries Ltd (down 2.41%), Agro Tech Foods Ltd (down 2.37%), and Bikaji Foods International Ltd (down 2.27%).

On the other hand, S H Kelkar & Company Ltd (up 2.45%), Uttam Sugar Mills Ltd (up 2.14%), and Godfrey Phillips India Ltd (up 1.64%) turned up.

At 13:46 IST, the S&P BSE Sensex was down 84.55 or 0.11% at 73787.74.

The Nifty 50 index was down 23.1 points or 0.1% at 22382.5.

The S&P BSE Small-Cap index was down 231.93 points or 0.51% at 45263.33.

The S&P BSE 150 Midcap Index index was down 30.55 points or 0.23% at 13537.39.

On BSE,1306 shares were trading in green, 2491 were trading in red and 104 were unchanged.

