Maruti Suzuki boosts solar capacity by 30MWp, total capacity rises to 79MWp

Maruti Suzuki India said that has expanded its solar power capacity by 30 megawatt peak (MWp), taking its total installed capacity to 79MWp across locations.
The company commissioned a 20MWp solar project at its upcoming manufacturing facility in Kharkhoda, Haryana, and added another 10MWp at its Manesar plant. This marks a significant jump from the 49MWp capacity reported last year.
The auto major said the initiative is part of its broader commitment to sustainable manufacturing and reducing carbon footprint across operations.
Besides solar projects, the company is also increasing the share of green power sourced from State Electricity Boards for its operations. These initiatives, MSIL said, will enable a meaningful shift in its energy mix towards renewable sources, reinforcing its commitment to sustainable and low-carbon manufacturing.
Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said, Aligned with our parent company, Suzuki Motor Corporation's Environment Vision 2050i and the Government of India's focus on renewable energy, we are systematically enhancing the use of renewable energy in our operations. By FY2030-31, Maruti Suzuki plans to reach 319MWp of solar capacity, backed by an investment of over Rs 925 crore.
As we scale up production to four million units, we are committed to matching that growth with equally ambitious sustainable energy practices. This solar power expansion is a crucial step towards creating a cleaner, more sustainable energy ecosystem and contributes positively to the environment.
He added, Through sustained efforts, the share of renewable source of energy in total electricity consumption is expected to reach nearly 85% by FY2030-31.
Maruti Suzuki India is engaged in the manufacture, purchase, and sale of motor vehicles, components, and spare parts (automobiles).
The company had reported 4.3% fall in standalone net profit to Rs 3,711.1 crore despite a 5.9% increase in net sales to Rs 38,848.8 crore in Q4 FY25 as compared with Q4 FY24.
Shares of Maruti Suzuki India rose 0.97% to Rs 12,245 on the BSE.
