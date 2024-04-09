Sensex (    %)
                             
Maruti Suzuki India commissions new vehicle assembly line at Manesar plant

Last Updated : Apr 09 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
Maruti Suzuki India commissioned another vehicle assembly line at its Manesar facility today. This assembly line has been added to the existing Plant-A of the 3 manufacturing plants at Manesar. The new vehicle assembly line has the capability to manufacture 100,000 units per annum. With this additional assembly line, the total manufacturing capability at Manesar stands at 900,000 vehicles per annum.
Cumulatively, the Manesar facility has contributed over 95 lakh units in Maruti Suzuki's 3 Crore production milestone. Several best-selling vehicles like Brezza, Ertiga, XL6, Wagon R, Dzire, S-Presso, Ciaz and Celerio are manufactured at this facility.
First Published: Apr 09 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

