Wednesday, September 03, 2025 | 07:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Maruti Suzuki India launches the All-New VICTORIS

Maruti Suzuki India launches the All-New VICTORIS

Image

Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 7:50 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), today, launched its latest SUV, the VICTORIS. Engineered to set new benchmarks, the VICTORIS seamlessly blends hyper connected technology, all-round safety, futuristic and sleek design, and thrilling performance to deliver an SUV that has Got It All'. Available in petrol with Strong Hybrid, ALLGRIP Select (4x4), eco-friendly S-CNG technology with segment-first underbody tank design, the VICTORIS offers a wide range of powertrain systems to suit today's dynamic youth. Starting today customers can book their All-New VICTORIS for Rs 11,000.

Introducing the VICTORIS, Hisashi Takeuchi, Managing Director & CEO, Maruti Suzuki India, said, The new-age Indian customer is well-travelled, hyper-connected, socially aware, technologically progressive and environmentally responsible. To meet the aspirations of such customers, our new SUV the VICTORIS has Got It All. VICTORIS is a Latin word that means victory'. We are confident the VICTORIS with its high technology, sleek design, intelligent and connected features, 5-star level safety and multiple environment friendly powertrains will win hearts in India. With VICTORIS we are strengthening our SUV portfolio and our overall market share.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Amanta Healthcare IPO subscribed 82.61 times

Amanta Healthcare IPO subscribed 82.61 times

Varun Beverages to acquire stake in renewable energy company

Varun Beverages to acquire stake in renewable energy company

INR recovers from all time lows; Positive equities support

INR recovers from all time lows; Positive equities support

Employment in unincorporated sector continues to rise, crosses 13-crore mark

Employment in unincorporated sector continues to rise, crosses 13-crore mark

GIFT Nifty signals flat start for equities; Australia clocks strong GDP growth in Q2

GIFT Nifty signals flat start for equities; Australia clocks strong GDP growth in Q2

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 7:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to buy todayImmigration Act 2025 Gold Trading StrategySilver Trading Strategy Wordpress Launches TelexBihar Bandh on Sep 4Upcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon