INR recovers from all time lows; Positive equities support

Last Updated : Sep 03 2025 | 5:50 PM IST

The Indian rupee recovered 9 paise from its all-time low level to settle at 88.06 (provisional) against US dollar on Wednesday, on positive domestic equities, softening of crude oil prices and weak US dollar index. Indian shares closed higher despite weak cues from global markets as investors grappled with rising bond yields and renewed trade uncertainty. The benchmark BSE Sensex ended the session up 409.83 points, or 0.51 percent, at 80,567.71, after hitting a low of 80,004 earlier. The broader NSE Nifty index hit an intraday low of 24,533 before reversing course to end up 135.45 points, or 0.55 percent, at 24,715.05. Rupee is trading near all-time low levels amid persistent foreign fund outflows on the back of ongoing trade tariff concerns between India and the US. At the interbank foreign exchange market, the rupee opened at 88.15 against the US dollar, then fell to an intraday low of 88.19 and a high of 87.98 against the American currency.

 

First Published: Sep 03 2025 | 5:31 PM IST

