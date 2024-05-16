Medi Assist Healthcare Services consolidated net profit rises 58.26% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 22.63% to Rs 166.79 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 9.61% to Rs 66.94 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 74.06 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.71% to Rs 634.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 504.93 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Medi Assist Healthcare Services rose 58.26% to Rs 25.10 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 15.86 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 22.63% to Rs 166.79 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 136.01 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.166.79136.01634.73504.9322.1922.5521.0023.6440.5832.73148.46130.3828.2724.71105.38103.6125.1015.8666.9474.06