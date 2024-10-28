Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Ministry of Rural Development says 95% of Land Records in Rural India Digitized

Ministry of Rural Development says 95% of Land Records in Rural India Digitized

Image

Last Updated : Oct 28 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
Ministry of Rural Development stated in a latest update that 95% of land records in rural India are fully digitized. Rural India is undergoing a significant transformation with the digitization of land records, modernizing the management of land ownership. This initiative enhances transparency and efficiency in land administration, empowering millions of rural households. This is marking a critical advancement towards ensuring secure and accessible land ownership in rural areas. Digitized records simplify dispute resolution, easing court burdens, and empower marginalized communities by improving access to land rights. Integration with geospatial mapping enhances land management, enabling accurate surveys and planning. During land acquisitions or disasters, digital records ensure fair and timely compensation. Overall, this shift has paved the way for a more transparent, accessible, and efficient land governance system in India.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

IPO

Afcons Infra IPO Day 2: Subscription lags at 0.19x, GMP holds at 5%; bid?

critical minerals

India remains highly dependent on imports of critical minerals, says report

US flag, US, united states

Trajectory of Ukraine's fight against Russia hangs on US election outcome

BSE, stock market

Stock Market LIVE Updates: Sensex climbs 1,050 pts to 80,450; Nifty at 24,450; Financials, auto gain

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Inox Wind shares gain 7% after swinging into Rs 90-cr profit in Q2FY25

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 28 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayAfcons Infra IPO opens TodayGodavari Biorefineries IPO opens todayGold-Silver Price TodayIndia vs New Zealand 2nd Test Day 2 LIVELatest News LIVEIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon