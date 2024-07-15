Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Mishtann Foods drops after Q1 PAT grows 3.4% YoY

Image

Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 3:06 PM IST
Mishtann Foods fell 3.91% to Rs 17.19 after the company reported muted Q1 June 2024 result.
On a consolidated basis, net profit of Mishtann Foods rose 3.47% to Rs 71.30 crore on 30.19% increase in net sales to Rs 382.67 crore in Q1 June 2024 over Q1 June 2023. Profit before tax rose 1% YoY to Rs 71.98 crore in Q1 June 2024. EBITDA was flat at Rs 72.69 crore during the period under review.
Total expenses rose 40.2% YoY to Rs 310 crore in quarter ended 30 June 2024. Cost of materials consumed was at Rs 264.31 crore (up 45.2% YoY) and employee expense was Rs 0.74 crore (down 14%) during the quarter.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The company said the growth was primarily driven by robust demand and successful geographic expansion of its products including strong contributions from wholly owned subsidiaries. Mishtann Foods said it is strategically positioned to capitalize on the significant increase in Indias Basmati rice exports. Moreover, it is striving to grow in the fields of grain-based ethanol and electric vehicle components.
Mishtann Foods is a leading Indian FMCG company specializing in Basmati rice. It also produces salt and other grains. The company has a large rice processing facility near Ahmedabad, giving it a cost advantage for exports. Mishtann offers a variety of Basmati rice products and is committed to sustainable agriculture. It works closely with farmers to promote eco-friendly farming practices.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Imran Khan, Imran

LIVE news: Imran Khan's party to be banned, says Pakistan's information minister

nse stock exchange stock market

Stock Market LIVE: Nifty off record highs, near 24,600; Sensex up 150 pts; SBI, NTPC shine

PremiumThe Ministry of Defence is keen on bringing in private industry at the design & development stage. But, private firms want to come in later

Statsguru: Six charts explain increasing defence production in India

valuation stock market

Oriental Carbon stock up over 50% in July; what's leading the bull charge?

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump assassination bid: Ex-US presidents, world leaders who were targeted

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 2:48 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStock Market HolidayIAS Pooja KhedkarLatest News LIVEStock market strategyGold-Silver Price TodayOPPO Reno 12 series India launchLok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon