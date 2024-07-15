Business Standard
Industrials shares fall

Last Updated : Jul 15 2024 | 2:05 PM IST
Industrials stocks were trading in the negative zone, with the BSE Industrials index falling 15.72 points or 0.1% at 16230.89 at 13:46 IST.
Among the components of the BSE Industrials index, GE Power India Ltd (down 9.99%), WPIL Ltd (down 4.38%),Gallantt Ispat Ltd. (down 3.99%),TD Power Systems Ltd (down 3.56%),Techno Electric & Engineering Company Ltd (down 3.51%), were the top losers. Among the other losers were Welspun Corp Ltd (down 3.44%), Kennametal India Ltd (down 3.26%), Garden Reach Shipbuilders & Engineers Ltd (down 3.17%), Kirloskar Brothers Ltd (down 3.14%), and Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd (down 3.13%).
On the other hand, Hariom Pipe Industries Ltd (up 13.19%), Pix Transmission Ltd (up 12.35%), and Universal Cables Ltd (up 7.54%) moved up.
At 13:46 IST, the BSE SmallCap was up 187.45 or 0.35% at 54200.7.
The BSE 150 MidCap Index index was up 107.46 points or 0.66% at 16330.82.
The Nifty 50 index was up 109.95 points or 0.45% at 24612.1.
The BSE Sensex index was up 258 points or 0.32% at 80777.34.
On BSE,2075 shares were trading in green, 1906 were trading in red and 139 were unchanged.
First Published: Jul 15 2024 | 2:00 PM IST

