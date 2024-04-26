Mphasis consolidated net profit declines 2.98% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 1.51% to Rs 3412.05 croreNet profit of Mphasis declined 2.98% to Rs 393.22 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 405.31 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 1.51% to Rs 3412.05 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 3361.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 5.07% to Rs 1554.82 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1637.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 3.77% to Rs 13278.52 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 13798.50 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content