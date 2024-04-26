Tanla Platforms consolidated net profit rises 8.27% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 20.64% to Rs 1005.52 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 22.49% to Rs 548.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 447.65 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 17.09% to Rs 3927.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 3354.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Tanla Platforms rose 8.27% to Rs 130.23 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 120.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 20.64% to Rs 1005.52 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 833.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.