MTAR Technologies wins orders of Rs 226 cr

Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 9:31 AM IST
MTAR Technologies has received Rs. 226 crore of orders in Clean Energy and Aerospace segments. This includes Rs. 191 crore of orders for various products from Bloom Energy in Clean Energy sector and Rs. 35 crore of orders from reputed customers in Aerospace including Rafael, IMI Systems, and IAI. Furthermore, Rs. 225 crore of orders are expected to be executed within one year and balance orders shall be executed by April 2026.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Benchmarks may extend losses on negative global signals

Stock Alert: Dhanlaxmi Bank, GE Vernova T&D, KPI Green energy, BASF India

Zodiac Energy bags overseas rooftop order from Strongpak

Aarti Industries allots 660 equity shares under ESOP

KFin Technologies allots 30,800 equity shares under ESOP

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 9:11 AM IST

