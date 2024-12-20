Business Standard

Friday, December 20, 2024 | 08:54 AM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Zodiac Energy bags overseas rooftop order from Strongpak

Zodiac Energy bags overseas rooftop order from Strongpak

Image

Last Updated : Dec 20 2024 | 8:50 AM IST

Zodiac Energy said that it has received order from Strongpak (Zambia-Africa) for installing Grid Tied 2 MWp rooftop solar system turnkey with battery energy storage system (BESS) basis.

The order includes designing, engineering, supplying, installing, testing, and commissioning of grid tied 2 MWp Rooftop Solar System Turnkey with Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) basis.

The said order is valued at USD $720,626.00 and it is expected to be completed till 28 February 2025.

Zodiac Energy is engaged in the business of installation of Solar Power Generation Plant/Items.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 68.2% to Rs 2.49 crore on 53.4% increase in net sales to Rs 52.77 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

 

The counter declined 1.35% to end at Rs 538 on Thursday, 19 December 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Aarti Industries allots 660 equity shares under ESOP

Aarti Industries allots 660 equity shares under ESOP

KFin Technologies allots 30,800 equity shares under ESOP

KFin Technologies allots 30,800 equity shares under ESOP

OLX India partners with EaseMyTrip

OLX India partners with EaseMyTrip

ESG disclosures for value chain shall now apply from FY26 says SEBI

ESG disclosures for value chain shall now apply from FY26 says SEBI

SEBI adds more events to list that define Unpublished Price-Sensitive Information

SEBI adds more events to list that define Unpublished Price-Sensitive Information

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 20 2024 | 8:35 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStock Market CrashLatest News LIVEMarket TodayStocks To Watch TodayGold and Silver Price Today Mamata Machinery IPOCarraro India IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon