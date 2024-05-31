My Money Securities standalone net profit rises 323.33% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 443.33% to Rs 1.63 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 700.00% to Rs 2.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.26 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 324.00% to Rs 3.18 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.75 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of My Money Securities rose 323.33% to Rs 1.27 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 443.33% to Rs 1.63 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 0.30 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.1.630.303.180.7566.8733.3360.06-4.001.210.162.260.141.180.152.210.111.270.302.080.26