Nahar Industrial Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 31.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.23% to Rs 370.91 crore

For the full year,net profit declined 87.67% to Rs 9.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 78.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.98% to Rs 1464.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1763.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Nahar Industrial Enterprises rose 31.95% to Rs 19.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.23% to Rs 370.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 395.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.370.91395.561464.221763.767.904.273.878.2031.8030.2759.50150.2520.4416.5013.68101.9219.1214.499.7378.92