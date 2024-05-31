Nahar Industrial Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 31.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.23% to Rs 370.91 croreNet profit of Nahar Industrial Enterprises rose 31.95% to Rs 19.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.23% to Rs 370.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 395.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 87.67% to Rs 9.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 78.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.98% to Rs 1464.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1763.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
