Nahar Industrial Enterprises consolidated net profit rises 31.95% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 9:08 AM IST
Sales decline 6.23% to Rs 370.91 crore
Net profit of Nahar Industrial Enterprises rose 31.95% to Rs 19.12 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.49 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.23% to Rs 370.91 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 395.56 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 87.67% to Rs 9.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 78.92 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 16.98% to Rs 1464.22 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1763.76 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales370.91395.56 -6 1464.221763.76 -17 OPM %7.904.27 -3.878.20 - PBDT31.8030.27 5 59.50150.25 -60 PBT20.4416.50 24 13.68101.92 -87 NP19.1214.49 32 9.7378.92 -88
First Published: May 31 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

