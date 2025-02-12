Business Standard

Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Natco Pharma consolidated net profit declines 37.47% in the December 2024 quarter

Natco Pharma consolidated net profit declines 37.47% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 12 2025 | 6:18 PM IST

Sales decline 37.41% to Rs 474.80 crore

Net profit of Natco Pharma declined 37.47% to Rs 133.00 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 212.70 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 37.41% to Rs 474.80 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 758.60 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales474.80758.60 -37 OPM %8.1735.34 -PBDT210.70300.50 -30 PBT163.70256.30 -36 NP133.00212.70 -37

First Published: Feb 12 2025 | 5:53 PM IST

