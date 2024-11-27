Business Standard
NBCC (India) gains on bagging order from Govt of Odisha

Last Updated : Nov 27 2024 | 12:16 PM IST

NBCC (India) rose 1.69% to Rs 96.18 after the company said that it has received a work order worth Rs 316 crore from ST& SC Development Department Minorities & Backward Classes Welfare Department, Government of Odisha.

The project involves the upgradation of primary school hostels (PSH) under the state sector scheme at various locations across the state of Odisha.

NBCC (India) is in business and operates into three major segments, namely project management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction.

The company reported a 53.43% jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 122.12 crore on a 19.44% rise in revenue from operations to Rs 2,458.73 crore in Q2 FY25 over Q2 FY24.

 

First Published: Nov 27 2024 | 11:37 AM IST

