Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

NBCC zooms on securing new orders worth Rs 878 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
NBCC surged 9.03% to Rs 155.80 after the firm announced that it has received multiple orders worth Rs 878.17 crore in normal course of business from different entities.
The first order involves the development of 17.4 acres (5 contiguous land parcels) located in Kakkanad Ernakulam District, Kochi & Coine Bliss City bagged from Kochi Metro Rail (KMRL) worth Rs 700 crore.
The subsequent order received from Hindu College, University of Delhi, New Delhi worth Rs 69.71 crore for the construction of Boys College at Hindu College, University of Delhi, New Delhi.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Additionally, the company secured an order for the construction of an office cum training institute for Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) at Khaitabad, Hyderabad Telangana worth Rs 8.62 crore.
Lastly, it also bagged another order comprising construction of Oil Indias Centralized Core Repository with Advance Laboratory Facilities at Guwahati, Assam worth Rs 99.84 crore.
NBCC (India) is in business of operates into three major segments namely project management consultancy, real estate and engineering procurement & construction.
The companys consolidated net profit jumped 24.52% to Rs 141.49 crore in Q4 FY24 on 42.86% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,936.98 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 3:05 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayApple WWDC 2024 HighlightsModi 3.0 Cabinet Meeting LiveLatest News LIVEHyundai Motor India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon