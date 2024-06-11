NBCC zooms on securing new orders worth Rs 878 cr

NBCC surged 9.03% to Rs 155.80 after the firm announced that it has received multiple orders worth Rs 878.17 crore in normal course of business from different entities.

The subsequent order received from Hindu College, University of Delhi, New Delhi worth Rs 69.71 crore for the construction of Boys College at Hindu College, University of Delhi, New Delhi.

Additionally, the company secured an order for the construction of an office cum training institute for Institute of Company Secretaries of India (ICSI) at Khaitabad, Hyderabad Telangana worth Rs 8.62 crore.

Lastly, it also bagged another order comprising construction of Oil Indias Centralized Core Repository with Advance Laboratory Facilities at Guwahati, Assam worth Rs 99.84 crore.

NBCC (India) is in business of operates into three major segments namely project management consultancy, real estate and engineering procurement & construction.

The companys consolidated net profit jumped 24.52% to Rs 141.49 crore in Q4 FY24 on 42.86% increase in revenue from operations to Rs 3,936.98 crore in Q4 FY24 over Q4 FY23.

The first order involves the development of 17.4 acres (5 contiguous land parcels) located in Kakkanad Ernakulam District, Kochi & Coine Bliss City bagged from Kochi Metro Rail (KMRL) worth Rs 700 crore.