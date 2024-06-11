Persistent Systems enters into strategic partnership with Google Cloud

Persistent Systems announced a long-term Strategic Partnership Agreement with Google Cloud for expanded reach across the US, India, UK, and Australia. This agreement focuses on driving joint go-to-market activities and accelerating digital transformation for enterprises globally. Using Google Cloud's Gemini models, along with other innovative Google technologies, the Company will develop industry-specific solutions to drive broad-based GenAI adoption. The agreement will enable Google Cloud and Persistent to deliver market-leading solutions that help enterprises maximize the ROI from their cloud investments while modernizing their infrastructure and data stack.

Under this strategic agreement, Persistent will leverage its deep domain expertise, combined with Google Cloud's advanced platforms and AI, to create innovative solutions tailored for the BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Communications, Media and Telecom, Consumer Tech, and Hi-Tech industries. It will accelerate the adoption of emerging AI-driven technologies and create unique value propositions for clients as they receive early access to the new offerings. The collaboration will also lead to rapid deployment of services and comprehensive support to clients, enhancing overall customer satisfaction. Furthermore, Persistent will have access to additional resources from Google Cloud to build new solutions, leading to faster time-to-market.

With this expanded partnership, Persistent and Google Cloud will continue to help joint clients capitalize on the power of cloud for improved scalability and innovation.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News