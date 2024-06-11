Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Persistent Systems enters into strategic partnership with Google Cloud

Image

Last Updated : Jun 11 2024 | 3:31 PM IST
Persistent Systems announced a long-term Strategic Partnership Agreement with Google Cloud for expanded reach across the US, India, UK, and Australia. This agreement focuses on driving joint go-to-market activities and accelerating digital transformation for enterprises globally. Using Google Cloud's Gemini models, along with other innovative Google technologies, the Company will develop industry-specific solutions to drive broad-based GenAI adoption. The agreement will enable Google Cloud and Persistent to deliver market-leading solutions that help enterprises maximize the ROI from their cloud investments while modernizing their infrastructure and data stack.
Under this strategic agreement, Persistent will leverage its deep domain expertise, combined with Google Cloud's advanced platforms and AI, to create innovative solutions tailored for the BFSI, Healthcare and Life Sciences, Communications, Media and Telecom, Consumer Tech, and Hi-Tech industries. It will accelerate the adoption of emerging AI-driven technologies and create unique value propositions for clients as they receive early access to the new offerings. The collaboration will also lead to rapid deployment of services and comprehensive support to clients, enhancing overall customer satisfaction. Furthermore, Persistent will have access to additional resources from Google Cloud to build new solutions, leading to faster time-to-market.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
With this expanded partnership, Persistent and Google Cloud will continue to help joint clients capitalize on the power of cloud for improved scalability and innovation.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2024 | 3:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayApple WWDC 2024 HighlightsModi 3.0 Cabinet Meeting LiveLatest News LIVEHyundai Motor India IPOGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon