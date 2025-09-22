Monday, September 22, 2025 | 10:20 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Netweb Tech gains on bagging Rs 450-cr order for AI GPU Systems Deployment

Netweb Tech gains on bagging Rs 450-cr order for AI GPU Systems Deployment

Image

Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

Netweb Technologies India rallied 5.27% to Rs 3,453.05 after the company announced that it has secured a purchase order valued at approximately Rs 450 crore for the supply and deployment of its advanced Tyrone AI GPU-accelerated systems.

The order has been placed by one of the largest Indian-headquartered global providers of technology distribution and integrated supply chain solutions. According to the companys exchange filing, the project involves the deployment of an AI infrastructure facility using the latest Tyrone AI GPU-accelerated systems.

The order is valued at approximately Rs 450 crore and is scheduled to be executed by the end of FY 202526.

 

The company also clarified that neither its promoters nor promoter group entities have any interest in the awarding authority and the transaction does not qualify as a related party transaction under applicable regulations.

The company designs and manufactures advanced computing infrastructure including AI systems, high-performance computing clusters, storage and data center servers. Its in-house R&D and Make-in-India manufacturing capabilities position it as a key partner in building sovereign AI and compute systems.

On the earnings front, standalone net profit doubled 100.03% to Rs 30.47 crore in Q1 FY26, while revenue from operations rose 101.73% to Rs 301.21 crore versus Q1 FY25.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Afcom Holdings partners with Air India SATS Airport Services

Afcom Holdings partners with Air India SATS Airport Services

IT stocks tumble as Trump slaps $100,000 fee on new H-1B visas

IT stocks tumble as Trump slaps $100,000 fee on new H-1B visas

GIFT Nifty hints at muted start for equities; IT stocks in focus after US hikes H1-B visa fee

GIFT Nifty hints at muted start for equities; IT stocks in focus after US hikes H1-B visa fee

Market open lower amid H-1B visa policy shock

Market open lower amid H-1B visa policy shock

NBCC secures Rs 117 crore work orders from HUDCO

NBCC secures Rs 117 crore work orders from HUDCO

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 9:58 AM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayVMS TMT IPO AllotmentH-1B Visa new RulesGold-Silver Price TodaySaatvik Green Energy IPOGST on InsuranceUpcoming AGM/EGMUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon