Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NBCC secures Rs 117 crore work orders from HUDCO

NBCC secures Rs 117 crore work orders from HUDCO

Last Updated : Sep 22 2025 | 9:52 AM IST

NBCC (India) has secured multiple work orders worth approximately Rs 117 crore from the Housing and Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO).

Shares of Housing and Urban Development Corp added 0.98% to Rs 231.29 on the BSE.

Under the terms of the MoU, NBCC will undertake four key infrastructure and development projects across different cities. These include the development of a commercial plot in Kaushambi, Ghaziabad (Rs 23.08 crore), the development of a HUDCO-owned plot in Panchkula, Haryana (Rs 26.92 crore), the construction of additional blocks at HUDCOs regional office in Ahmedabad, Gujarat (Rs 63.36 crore), and the reconstruction of flats at the Asian Games Village Complex in New Delhi (Rs 3.65 crore).

 

The total estimated value of the awarded projects stands at Rs 117 crore. The initiative aims to enhance urban infrastructure and effectively utilize HUDCOs real estate assets in prime urban locations.

NBCC (India) is in business and operates in three major segments, namely project management consultancy, real estate, and engineering procurement & construction.

Housing & Urban Development Corporation (HUDCO) is primarily engaged in the business of financing housing and urban development activities in the country.

Shares of NBCC (India) added 0.73% to Rs 111.64 on the BSE.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Sep 22 2025 | 9:41 AM IST

