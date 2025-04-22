Tuesday, April 22, 2025 | 05:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Nifty April futures trade at discount

Last Updated : Apr 22 2025 | 5:16 PM IST

India VIX fell 1.83% to 15.23

The Nifty April 2025 futures closed at 24,164.10, a discount of 3.15 points compared with the Nifty's closing of 24,167.25 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 jumped 41.70 points or 0.17% to 24,167.25.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 1.83% to 15.23.

HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries and Infosys were the top trading individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The April 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 24 April 2025.

Jindal Stainless installs 30 MWp solar energy plant at its Jajpur unit

Benchmarks rally for 6th day; Realty shares climb

Airtel to acquire 400 MHz spectrum in 26 GHz band from Adani Data Networks

Ebix Travels named Official Travel Partner for WAVES Bazaar 2025

Faalcon Concepts wins work order of Rs 2.10 cr

First Published: Apr 22 2025 | 5:06 PM IST

