Nifty November futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Nov 07 2025 | 4:31 PM IST

India VIX fell 1.91% to 12.41.

The Nifty November 2025 futures closed at 25,637.20, a premium of 127.50 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,509.70 in the cash market.

In the cash market, The Nifty 50 index declined 87.95 points or 0.34% to 25,509.75.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, was down 1.91% to 12.41.

Hindalco Industries, State Bank of India (SBI) and Reliance Industries were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The November 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 25 November 2025.

 

First Published: Nov 06 2025 | 4:20 PM IST

