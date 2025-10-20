Monday, October 20, 2025 | 05:08 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nifty October futures trade at premium

Nifty October futures trade at premium

Image

Last Updated : Oct 20 2025 | 5:04 PM IST

NSE India VIX slipped 2.32% to 11.36.

The Nifty October 2025 futures closed at 25,930.20, a premium of 87.05 points compared with the Nifty's closing at 25,843.15 in the cash market.

In the cash market, the Nifty 50 index gained 133.30 points or 0.52% to 25,843.15.

The NSE's India VIX, a gauge of the market's expectation of volatility over the near term, declined 2.32% to 11.36.

Reliance Industries, State Bank of India and Dixon Technologies (India) were the top-traded individual stock futures contracts in the F&O segment of the NSE.

The October 2025 F&O contracts will expire on 28 October 2025.

 

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Market extends gains for 4th day; Nifty settles above 25,800 level

Market extends gains for 4th day; Nifty settles above 25,800 level

Bulls stay in charge: Nifty crosses 25,800 on upbeat earnings and FII buying

Bulls stay in charge: Nifty crosses 25,800 on upbeat earnings and FII buying

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 2.87%

Quick Wrap: Nifty PSU Bank Index rises 2.87%

Dollar index breaks above 98 mark

Dollar index breaks above 98 mark

J&K Bank jumps after Q2 PAT rises 2% QoQ to Rs 494 crore

J&K Bank jumps after Q2 PAT rises 2% QoQ to Rs 494 crore

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Oct 20 2025 | 4:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watch todayDividend Stocks TodayGold Price TodayRajesh Bhosale Stock PicksHappy Diwali WishesMeesho IPOBank HolidayOTT Release this weekUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon