Thursday, August 07, 2025 | 02:58 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap(    %)
                             
Nifty Bank(    %)
                             
Nifty IT(    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Nirbhay Colours India standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Nirbhay Colours India standalone net profit declines 50.00% in the June 2025 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Aug 07 2025 | 2:54 PM IST

Reported sales nil

Net profit of Nirbhay Colours India declined 50.00% to Rs 0.01 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 0.05 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales00.05 -100 OPM %00 -PBDT0.010.03 -67 PBT0.010.03 -67 NP0.010.02 -50

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

 

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Sri Chakra Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.70 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Sri Chakra Cement reports standalone net loss of Rs 6.70 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Modella Woollens reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2025 quarter

Modella Woollens reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.03 crore in the June 2025 quarter

3M India standalone net profit rises 13.07% in the June 2025 quarter

3M India standalone net profit rises 13.07% in the June 2025 quarter

Nifty below 24,500 level; realty shares under pressure

Nifty below 24,500 level; realty shares under pressure

Sensex, Nifty under pressure as Trump unleashes 50% tariffs on India

Sensex, Nifty under pressure as Trump unleashes 50% tariffs on India

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 07 2025 | 2:43 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTrent Q1 Results ReviewGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayPakistan Upcoming Cricket MatchesUttarkashi Flood UpdatesJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon