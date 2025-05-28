Novelix Pharmaceuticals standalone net profit declines 35.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 2383.33% to Rs 20.86 croreNet profit of Novelix Pharmaceuticals declined 35.71% to Rs 0.18 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.28 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 2383.33% to Rs 20.86 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.84 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 700.00% to Rs 0.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 0.01 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 627.96% to Rs 30.72 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.22 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales20.860.84 2383 30.724.22 628 OPM %1.1019.05 -0.46-5.92 - PBDT0.230.29 -21 0.160.06 167 PBT0.210.28 -25 0.120.02 500 NP0.180.28 -36 0.080.01 700
