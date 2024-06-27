Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Nxtra by Airtel joins RE100 initiative

Image

Last Updated : Jun 27 2024 | 10:51 AM IST
Nxtra by Airtel, one of India's leading data centre companies, has joined the RE100 initiative - a flagship global initiative led by Climate Group in partnership with CDP - and committed to sourcing 100% renewable electricity.
With this, Nxtra becomes the only data centre organisation in India to have pledged to RE100 and the 14th Indian company to achieve this milestone, underscoring its commitment to environmental sustainability and its aim of becoming net-zero by 2031.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
The Company has significantly increased its renewable energy use and has contracted 422,000 MWh renewable energy till date. In FY 2023-24, Nxtra saved ~ 156,595 tCO2e emissions by sourcing renewable energy through Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs) and Captive Solar Rooftop Plants.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 27 2024 | 10:25 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLok Sabha Session LiveWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVETop 10 Updates on NEET-UG 2024 RowGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon