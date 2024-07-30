One 97 Communications launches India's first Paytum NFC Card Soundbox

One 97 Communications (OCL), which owns the brand Paytm, has announced the launch of India's first 'Paytm NFC Card Soundbox.' This next-generation payment device combines NFC technology with mobile QR payments, offering an affordable device for card payments to millions of offline merchants.

Paytm's new NFC Card Soundbox marks the next chapter in mobile payments with NFC card payment technology. It democratises access to secure NFC card-reading technology for small shops, empowering them with affordable devices for comprehensive payment acceptance, including credit or debit cards and UPI. Customers can simply tap a card or scan a QR code to make payments.