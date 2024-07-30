Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

NBCC subsidiary, Hindustan Steelworks Construction wins orders worth Rs 443.61 cr

Image

Last Updated : Jul 30 2024 | 12:16 PM IST
NBCC announced that its subsidiary, Hindustan Steelworks Construction has received order to construct new government medical college of 100 student capacity and a 430-bed hospital in Parbhani. The value of the work order is Rs 403.89 crore.
Hindustan Steelworks Construction also received another order worth Rs 39.72 crore for construction of residential doctors and interns hostel building in premises of Shri Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Sarvopchar Rugnalaya at Solapur.
Both the above orders are placed by Medical Education & Ayush Govt. of Maharashtra.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Kerala landslides LIVE news: 45 killed, hundreds trapped near Meppadi; rescue ops underway

ITD Cementation jumps 6% on securing order of Rs 1,237 crore; details here

India's duty cut to revive gold demand after weak June quarter: WGC

Wayanad landslides: Death toll jumps to 45, over 70 injured, says George

Wayanad landslide: Toll rises to 45, Army deployed for rescue op. Updates

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 30 2024 | 11:59 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayParis Olympics 2024 LIVEParliament Season LIVEWayanad landslide LIVEDelhi UPSC Aspirants Protest LIVEGold-Silver Price TodayBangladesh ProtestsOlympics 2024 Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon