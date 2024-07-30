NBCC subsidiary, Hindustan Steelworks Construction wins orders worth Rs 443.61 cr

Hindustan Steelworks Construction also received another order worth Rs 39.72 crore for construction of residential doctors and interns hostel building in premises of Shri Chatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Sarvopchar Rugnalaya at Solapur.

Both the above orders are placed by Medical Education & Ayush Govt. of Maharashtra.

NBCC announced that its subsidiary, Hindustan Steelworks Construction has received order to construct new government medical college of 100 student capacity and a 430-bed hospital in Parbhani. The value of the work order is Rs 403.89 crore.