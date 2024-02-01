One 97 Communications Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Fusion Micro Finance Ltd, Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd, Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd and India Cements Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 01 February 2024.

One 97 Communications Ltd crashed 20.00% to Rs 608.8 at 14:48 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.89 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 5.32 lakh shares in the past one month.

Fusion Micro Finance Ltd lost 11.26% to Rs 575.2. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 62829 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22854 shares in the past one month.

Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd tumbled 7.48% to Rs 324.1. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 5.23 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.07 lakh shares in the past one month.

Deepak Fertilizers & Petrochemicals Corp Ltd plummeted 7.29% to Rs 573.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.82 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 47251 shares in the past one month.

India Cements Ltd corrected 7.02% to Rs 243. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 20.2 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2.34 lakh shares in the past one month.

