Volumes soar at Pfizer Ltd counter

India Cements Ltd, Indus Towers Ltd, Westlife Foodworld Ltd, Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 01 February 2024.
Pfizer Ltd recorded volume of 2.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16518 shares. The stock gained 4.44% to Rs.4,515.00. Volumes stood at 7185 shares in the last session.
India Cements Ltd registered volume of 352.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 31.71 lakh shares. The stock slipped 6.43% to Rs.244.60. Volumes stood at 30.77 lakh shares in the last session.
Indus Towers Ltd recorded volume of 1655.25 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 168.28 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.23% to Rs.221.45. Volumes stood at 130.75 lakh shares in the last session.
Westlife Foodworld Ltd witnessed volume of 7.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 99152 shares. The stock dropped 0.24% to Rs.829.50. Volumes stood at 1.28 lakh shares in the last session.
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd registered volume of 560.05 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 79.36 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.38% to Rs.69.85. Volumes stood at 172.89 lakh shares in the last session.
