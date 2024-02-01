Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Volumes soar at Pfizer Ltd counter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 01 2024 | 3:16 PM IST
Pfizer Ltd recorded volume of 2.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16518 shares
India Cements Ltd, Indus Towers Ltd, Westlife Foodworld Ltd, Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on NSE today, 01 February 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Pfizer Ltd recorded volume of 2.03 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 12.3 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 16518 shares. The stock gained 4.44% to Rs.4,515.00. Volumes stood at 7185 shares in the last session.
India Cements Ltd registered volume of 352.53 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 11.12 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 31.71 lakh shares. The stock slipped 6.43% to Rs.244.60. Volumes stood at 30.77 lakh shares in the last session.
Indus Towers Ltd recorded volume of 1655.25 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 9.84 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 168.28 lakh shares. The stock lost 0.23% to Rs.221.45. Volumes stood at 130.75 lakh shares in the last session.
Westlife Foodworld Ltd witnessed volume of 7.08 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 99152 shares. The stock dropped 0.24% to Rs.829.50. Volumes stood at 1.28 lakh shares in the last session.
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd registered volume of 560.05 lakh shares by 14:14 IST on NSE, a 7.06 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 79.36 lakh shares. The stock rose 7.38% to Rs.69.85. Volumes stood at 172.89 lakh shares in the last session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Also Read

Volumes jump at Indus Towers Ltd counter

Auto stocks, Shree Cement, Paytm, JSPL in focus

2023 Sees Record Surge in Software Upgrades and Modifications in India: 2024 Budgets Soar, Finds Capterra Survey

Bharat Mehra's stellar track record: With past predictions proven true, 'Dunki' set to soar past Rs 1000 crores

RAMP Global revolutionizes the Automotive Aftermarket Industry with its cloud based ecosystem

Cabinet approves continuation of Scheme for Rebate of State and Central Taxes and Levies for export of Apparels

Tracxn Technologies Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

UK Pound Lingers Near 2-Week Low Ahead Of BoE Policy Outcome; GBPINR Eyes Break Below 105 Mark

Nifty below 21,750; Realty shares decline

Capital Goods shares fall

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 01 2024 | 2:30 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesBudget 2024 LIVE UpdatesStocks To Watch on Budget DayLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayInterim Budget 2024US Federal ReserveAmbuja Cements Q3 resultsPaytm Payments BankBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon