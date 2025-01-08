Business Standard

One 97 Communications Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

One 97 Communications Ltd leads losers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 3:31 PM IST

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd, K E C International Ltd, Apar Industries Ltd and Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 08 January 2025.

One 97 Communications Ltd tumbled 7.53% to Rs 908.65 at 14:46 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'A' group.On the BSE, 4.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd crashed 7.53% to Rs 17061. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 23688 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 15394 shares in the past one month.

K E C International Ltd lost 6.11% to Rs 1058.7. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 1.95 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 25105 shares in the past one month.

Apar Industries Ltd shed 6.07% to Rs 10957.6. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 3705 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3282 shares in the past one month.

Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd corrected 5.29% to Rs 794.8. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'A' group.On the BSE, 39823 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 43607 shares in the past one month.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

United Breweries drops after halting beer supply to TGBCL

Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Reserve Bank of India issues Non-resident Investment in Debt Instruments Directions

Market witnesses recovery, but remains in red; oil & gas shares advance

Transformers & Rectifiers India consolidated net profit rises 251.51% in the December 2024 quarter

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 3:00 PM IST

