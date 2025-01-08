Business Standard

Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Jan 08 2025 | 3:04 PM IST

Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd, Precision Wires India Ltd, Brainbees Solutions Ltd and Flair Writing Industries Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 08 January 2025.

Bharat Immunological & Biological Corporation Ltd crashed 10.30% to Rs 29 at 14:31 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 4.33 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

 

Relicab Cable Manufacturing Ltd tumbled 9.10% to Rs 84.72. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 50151 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 35386 shares in the past one month.

Precision Wires India Ltd lost 8.32% to Rs 169.75. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 55264 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 33838 shares in the past one month.

Brainbees Solutions Ltd shed 6.34% to Rs 573.2. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 47026 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 29259 shares in the past one month.

Flair Writing Industries Ltd pared 5.81% to Rs 268.15. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 5425 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 7559 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 08 2025 | 2:45 PM IST

