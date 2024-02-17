One 97 Communications partners with Axis Bank

Enabling Paytm to seamlessly transition its merchants' settlement to Axis Bank

Paytm Payment Services (PPSL), OCL's wholly owned subsidiary has already been using the Axis Bank services, since its inception. Both OCL and PPSL are also in discussions with other banks to evaluate a second partner for nodal / escrow services.

One 97 Communications (OCL) announced its partnership with Axis Bank to continue with swift and secure merchant settlements. This arrangement is expected to seamlessly replace the nodal account that OCL was using with Paytm Payments Bank.