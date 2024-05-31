Oswal Minerals reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.92 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 41.01% to Rs 405.94 crore

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 54.76 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 26.54 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 36.64% to Rs 1898.85 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2996.82 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net loss of Oswal Minerals reported to Rs 0.92 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net profit of Rs 13.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 41.01% to Rs 405.94 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 688.12 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.405.94688.121898.852996.820.693.14-2.281.57-0.7317.92-53.9036.04-0.9717.72-54.8135.41-0.9213.24-54.7626.54