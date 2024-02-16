Sensex (    %)
                        
Nifty (    %)
                        
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                        
Nifty Bank (    %)
                        

Paisalo Digital soars on setting record date for bonus issue

Image

Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 12:50 PM IST
Paisalo Digital soared 6.61% to Rs 143.60 after the company's board fixed 20 March 2024 as the record date for the proposed bonus issue of equity shares.
In a meeting on 31 January 2024, the company's board approved the issuance of bonus shares in a 1:1 ratio, meaning one new bonus equity share of Re 1 each will be given for every existing equity share of Re 1 each held by shareholders as of the record date. The record date, as announced, is 20 March 2024.
The bonus issue is dependent on shareholders' approval, which is being sought through a postal ballot. The voting period for shareholders spans from 8 February 2024, to 8 March 2024.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
Paisalo Digital is a non banking financial company engaged in providing loans. It is primarily focusing on financing self employed borrowers. The company operates through three divisions, namely financial services division, microcredit division and alternate energy.
The company has reported 102% rise in consolidated net profit to Rs 56.46 crore on a 49% increase in total income to Rs 182.59 crore in Q3 FY24 over Q3 FY23. Profit before tax in Q3 FY24 stood at Rs 76 crore, up by 105% from Rs 37.05 crore in Q3 FY23.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Financials stocks edge higher

Financials shares gain

IVCA Conclave 2024 to Set the Stage for New Horizons in India's Alternate Capital Landscape

Capri Global Capital Ltd announces Stock Split and 1:1 bonus

Master the Law: Join Parul University's Cutting-Edge LLM Program and Advance Your Career

Sensex rises 327 pts; PSU bank rallies

R&amp;B Denims Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

INR hovers around 83 per US dollar mark

NSE SME Polysil Irrigation Systems is a damp squib on debut

RBI Governor calls for a focused effort to enhance green capital flows to EMEs

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 12:27 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayFarmers Protest Live UpdatesLatest News LiveGold-Silver Price TodayIND vs ENG 3rd Test Day 2 LIVE ScoreCisco LayoffsCBSE Board Exam 2024SBI Clerk Prelims Result 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon