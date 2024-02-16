Sensex (    %)
                        
INR hovers around 83 per US dollar mark

Last Updated : Feb 16 2024 | 12:31 PM IST
The Indian rupee continued to consolidate in a narrow range amid supportive local equities. The INR currently quotes at 83.03 against the US dollar, almost unchanged on the day. Mild US dollar weakness overnight and falling international crude oil prices could lend some support to the local unit. Meanwhile, the benchmark S&P BSE Sensex rose 227.55 points, or 0.32 percent, to 72,050.38, extending gains for a third straight session. The broader NSE Nifty index settled 70.70 points, or 0.32 percent, higher at 21,910.75. The benchmark indices traded with significant gains in morning trade. The Nifty marched above the key 22,000 level.
First Published: Feb 16 2024 | 12:14 PM IST

