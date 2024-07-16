Business Standard
PC Jewellers hits 52 week high on IndusInd Bank's approval for one time settlement

Image

Last Updated : Jul 16 2024 | 1:32 PM IST
PC Jewellers rose 1.98% to Rs 72.06 after IndusInd Bank accepted the one time settlement (OTS) proposal submitted by the company to settle the outstanding dues.
The firm stated that terms and conditions of approved settlement include cash and equity component payable under settlement, release of securities and mortgaged properties, etc.
PC Jeweller is one of the leading players in the gems and jewellery segment in India. It is engaged in the manufacture, retail and export of gold, diamond and studded jewellery.
The company reported a consolidated net loss of Rs 121.64 crore in Q4 March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 302.41 crore in Q4 March 2023. Net sales declined 72.03% YoY to Rs 48.49 crore in Q4 March 2024.
The counter hit a 52-week high at Rs 73.30 in today's intra-day session.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jul 16 2024 | 12:29 PM IST

